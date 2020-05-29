Ruben's car

Ruben's vehicle is similar to the one featured in the photo.

 Courtesy of the Randolph County Sheriff's Office

ASHEBORO — Authorities have canceled the Silver Alert for a 77-year-old Asheboro woman.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons had issued the alert around noon today for Joan Barbara Rubens. The center said this evening that the Randolph County Sheriff's Office requested the alert be canceled.

No further information was available.

ASHEBORO — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 77-year-old woman last seen Thursday.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued the alert for Joan Barbara Rubens around noon today.

In a news release, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said Rubens was last seen in the area of Bethel Friends Road about 7 p.m. Thursday, wearing a pink sweater, white shirt, blue pants and black sneakers. 

The sheriff's office said Rubens drives a gold 1999 Saturn SC2 car with license tag TBM-7086. A pink decal on the rear window of the vehicle reads "Do you follow Jesus this closely?"

Rubens is described by the sheriff's office as a white female with green eyes and gray hair, who is 5 feet tall and weighs about 105 pounds. She may be suffering from cognitive impairment, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office noted that Rubens has ties to the Thomasville area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at 336-318-6699 or Crime Stoppers at 336-672-7463.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments