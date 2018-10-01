ASHEBORO — A Siler City woman has been charged in connection to a robbery spree that happened in Randolph County on Friday.
Khadijah Nicole Hauser, 46, of 2987 Staley Snow Camp Road, is accused of robbing at Circle K store in Liberty, a McDonald's in Ramseur, and Sportman's Supply & Grocery in Staley, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office. She is also accused of trying to rob Desperados Western Mart in Siler City on the same day.
Hauser was stopped in a vehicle after the Sportsman's robbery and arrested at 3:50 p.m. Money stolen from that robbery was recovered from her vehicle, the sheriff's office said.
She is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of common law robbery, and possession of stolen goods. In addition, she had a failure to appear on a felony charge out of Greensboro.
Hauser was placed in the Randolph County Jail with bail set at $1.002 million, according to the sheriff's office website.