Police cruiser lightbar at night
GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating the armed robbery of a tobacco store during which one of the robbers fired a round, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

No one was injured during the robbery at EZ Tobacco at 1031 Alamance Church Road.

At 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the business where witnesses reported that three men armed with guns had robbed the store.

The men stole an undisclosed amount of money and fled the area on foot, according to the release.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

