ASHEBORO — Police believe two shootings early Saturday morning that left two people injured are related.
Officers were called to the first shooting around 2 a.m. at 1029 Perry St., according to a police news release. There they found Adam Delano Powe suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken by EMS to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro. Police found a handgun at the residence that they believe was used in the shooting.
Around 2:10 a.m., officers responded to Randolph Health in reference to an additional gunshot would victim. Jermaine Marcel Martin was treated at there for non-life threatening injuries related to a gunshot wound.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Leah Burnette at 336-626-1300 ext. 312 or Randolph County Crime Stoppers at 336-672-7463.