credit union shooting

Greensboro Police block the entrance to Premier Credit Union at 1400 Yanceyville St. in Greensboro on Friday morning after a deadly shooting left one person dead and another injured.

 Danielle Battaglia/News & Record

GREENSBORO — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting Friday morning in the parking lot of the Premier Federal Credit Union at 1400 Yanceyville St., according to police.

Officers responded to the credit union at 8:22 a.m., police said. The business is currently closed because of the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments