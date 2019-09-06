GREENSBORO — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting Friday morning in the parking lot of the Premier Federal Credit Union at 1400 Yanceyville St., according to police.
Officers responded to the credit union at 8:22 a.m., police said. The business is currently closed because of the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
