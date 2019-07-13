GREENSBORO — One was injured Friday night in a shooting on Willow Road.

Around 9:33 p.m., police responded to the Willow Ridge Apartments at 2025 Willow Road in reference to an aggravated assault, according to a police news release. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. The victim is in stable condition and the injury is non-life threatening.

No arrests have been made in this investigation. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

