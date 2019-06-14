GREENSBORO — A person is in critical condition after being shot Friday morning.
Around 7:15 a.m., officers responded to a discharge of firearm call in the 4300-block of Edith Lane, a police news release stated. Upon arrival, they found one victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.