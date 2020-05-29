GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office will resume processing applications for new concealed carry handgun permits starting Monday.
The sheriff's office temporarily suspended the processing of permits near the end of March to avoid fingerprinting, which is required for concealed carry permits and requires close physical contact between the applicant and sheriff's office employee. Concealed carry renewals were still processed and pistol purchase permits issued.
Beginning Monday, the sheriff's office will resume accepting and processing new concealed carry permits, officials said in a news release. The sheriff's office said residents who previously submitted applications for new concealed carry permits before March 25 and who had their fingerprinting appointments scheduled and then canceled will receive top priority. Written notification is being sent to them.
Other residents interested in applying for a new concealed carry permit who have not previously done so can begin the process Monday by applying online or at one of the computer kiosks in the sheriff's Firearm Permit Office on the lower ground level of the Guilford Courthouse in Greensboro.
Additional measures will be taken at the office to keep applicants and staff safe:
- Fingerprinting will take place on Mondays and Thursdays.
- New applications will be processed in person on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
- No more than 10 people will be permitted in the lobby area at one time.
- Certain seats in the waiting area will be taped off to ensure safe-distancing.
- Sheriff’s employees will be provided with personal protective equipment, including masks, gloves and goggles.
- All applicants must wear a mask or other form of protective facial covering.
- All applicants being fingerprinted must first use the hand-sanitizing station near the fingerprint area.
Anyone with questions about the process can call 336-641-3005.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.