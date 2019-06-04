MOCKSVILLE — The Davie County Sheriff's Office is searching for an escaped inmate wanted for kidnapping and rape.
Lucio Rodriguez Barboza, 49, escaped about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office said. He climbed a fence in an outdoor recreation area.
The Davie County Jail is at 135 Green St. It was not immediately clear if the rec area Barboza escaped from was at the jail, and a phone call to Sheriff J.D. Hartman was not immediately returned.
Barboza is charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree rape, second-degree forcible sex offense, assault on a female and assault on a government official. He was being held under a $1 million bail.
His last known address is 371 Parker Road in Mocksville, the sheriff's office said. He's considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about Barboza or his whereabouts is asked to call the Davie County Sheriff’s Office at 336-751-6238 or 336-751-0896.