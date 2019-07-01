Shannon Renee Mendenhall Fox

Shannon Renee Mendenhall Fox

Charges:

Felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin

Felony possession with intent to manufacture sell or deliver methamphetamine

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Fox was given a $10,000 secured bond.

