Authorities in Davidson County say a teacher who worked at a private school in Thomasville and as a tutor has been charged with sex offenses against a student.
Joe Potts, 68, now of Lebanon, Okla., is accused of regularly assaulting the student for approximately four years in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
A now-adult male made the allegations to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office in April.
Detectives obtained warrants for Potts's arrest, charging him with statutory sex offense and indecent liberties with a child. Investigators found Potts on Aug. 3 with the assistance of the Marshall County, Okla. Sherriff's Office. He was arrested there and is being held pending an extradition hearing scheduled for today.
The investigation is ongoing and there is the potential for more charges that involve the same alleged victim, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
Authorities ask that anyone with information about the Potts case or any similar cases contact the sheriff's office at 336-242-2105. The sheriff's office also reminds North Carolina residents it is never too late to report childhood abuse and the state does not have a statute of limitations on felony sex offenses.