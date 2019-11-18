A teacher at Walkertown High School and a former volunteer with East Forsyth High School were both indicted Monday on charges they sexually abused students.
Brian Jacob Weavil, 44, of Wallburg Road, was indicted Monday on two counts of statutory sex offense with a child younger than 15, two counts of a sex act with a student and two counts of indecent liberties with a child, according to court documents.
The indictments alleged that the offenses took place on June 11, 2018. At the time, Weavil was a teacher at Walkertown High School. The alleged victim was a female student.
Weavil was arrested in July. In April, Weavil was suspended without pay pending the outcome of the investigation, the school system said in a statement. A court record showed that Weavil was currently unemployed.
Weavil started with the school system as a science teacher at East Forsyth High School in 2001. He resigned in 2006, the school system said. A year later, he was rehired at East Forsyth High School and remained a teacher there until he was reassigned to Walkertown High School in 2014.
Weavil went on an approved leave from his teaching position in August 2018 but continued to work as a substitute teacher at Walkertown High School.
Brent Campbell, spokesman for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system, said Monday that Weavil has been removed from the substitute teacher list and remains suspended without pay from his full-time teacher position.
A Forsyth County grand jury also indicted Shonte Devon Watts, a former school volunteer and mentor at East Forsyth High School, on three counts of disseminating harmful material to a minor and one count of taking indecent liberties with a student.
The indictments allege the offenses took place on Oct. 26, 2018, and involved a 17-year-old male student.
Watts, 43, of Winnabow Road, is accused of showing the student a cellphone picture of his penis, according to indictments. He is also alleged to have shown the student videos from his cellphone that showed Watts masturbating and another inappropriate act that involved Watts.
Campbell said Watts is currently ineligible to volunteer for the school system pending the outcome of the investigation.
Watts was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond. Weavil was released July 17, the day of his arrest, on a $400,000 secured bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.