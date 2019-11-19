Red light flashing on emergency vehicle (copy) (copy)

Stock photo 

 ananaline

GREENSBORO — Police said one person was seriously injured in a shooting Tuesday on Julian Street.

Officers in the area of Tuscaloosa Street heard gunfire about 5:30 p.m., police said in a news release. They found a victim on Tuscaloosa Street in the area of Willow Road, but later determined the person was shot in the 1100 block of Julian Street. 

Police said the victim was taken to an area hospital with a serious injury. No further details were released about the person who was shot.

Police said they did not have information on a suspect and that detectives remained at the scene Tuesday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or via the mobile P3tips app.

