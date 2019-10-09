GREENSBORO — Police responded to seven homicides in September, bringing the total to 33 for the year. The city is now four homicides below last year’s total of 37.
The month began with five killings and ended with two more, making September the deadliest month this year.
The deaths resulted from domestic violence, a home invasion, unsolved shootings, a fatal robbery and a shooting at a gas Station. The victims:
- Christopher Parson and Kendrick Gilbert Jr., both 24, were found shot to death in a home invasion that injured two other people.
Thomas Harper, 74, was found stabbed to death. His son has been charged.
- Shamona Mosley, 30, was fatally shot outside Premier Federal Credit Union by her estranged husband, who then killed himself.
- Alvin Perry, 54, was found shot to death in the 3200 block of Yanceyville Street.
Pravinbhai Suthar, 64, was found beaten to death at Rodeway Inn and Suites.
- Lebar Lopez, 36, was shot at an Exxon Gas Station at 801 E. Market St.
September also saw 20 aggravated assaults with a firearm present and six shootings into occupied dwellings. By comparison, officers responded in August to 23 aggravated assaults with a gun present and 18 shootings into an occupied dwelling.
However, Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn said there has been a change to the number of homicides in August. He said police added one more after Alma Swann, 88, died this month from injuries she sustained at an assisted living home in August.
Glenn said she and another resident were part of an incident that resulted in Swann falling and breaking her leg. He would not elaborate on what the “incident” was. Glenn said the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide because the broken leg was a contributing factor. He said police do not anticipate pursuing charges against the other resident.
