A security guard at a Kernersville sweepstakes business was shot early Monday morning, police said.
Kernersville officers responded to an armed robbery call around 4:30 a.m. at Fun Zone Sweepstakes, 723 E. Mountain St.
During the robbery, a private security guard was shot and wounded, police said. The guard was seriously injured and taken by EMS to a local hospital, according to the Kernersville Police Department.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the department at (336) 996-3177.
