A second man has died after a shooting late Saturday night, the Winston-Salem Police Department said Tuesday.
Fred Douglas Hawkins III, 26, of Greensboro died around noon Tuesday at a local hospital after being in critical condition for nearly three days.
One other man was killed and four other people were injured in the shooting.
Police say a large group of people was gathered in the 4200 block of Cody Drive about 11 p.m. when the shooting occurred.
Local hip-hop artist Jalen Cockerham, 23, was found lying dead in the street when officers arrived. Four shooting victims were treated at area hospitals and released .
The scene of the shooting is about two blocks from North Hills Elementary School on Alspaugh Drive in the northern part of the city.
Detectives with the police department’s criminal investigations division are investigating the shooting and urged any witnesses to tell police what they know.
“Despite the best efforts of detectives, many of those witnesses have yet to come forward or be interviewed,” police said Tuesday in a news release.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police department at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.
Hawkins’ death is the seventh homicide to occur in Winston-Salem in 2019.