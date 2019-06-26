Handcuffs laying on top of fingerprint chart in file
GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man now faces a charge of second-degree murder in a May 22 crash that killed a pedestrian.

Terrence Manning, 30, also faces new charges of felony death by vehicle and driving while impaired, police said in a news release.

Manning is being held on $1 million bail in the Guilford County jail.

He was originally charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, driving left of center and driving while license revoked.

Police said Manning was driving a 2018 Dodge Journey west on Lees Chapel Road near Byers Road about 6:20 a.m. May 22 when he swerved across the center line, crossed the eastbound lanes and ran off the road. The vehicle crashed into a utility pole, a pedestrian and a tree, police said.

The pedestrian, 38-year-old Varonda Manley, was standing off the road when she was struck and killed, police said.

