HIGH POINT — Officers arrested four people after finding drugs and over 100 rounds of ammunition in a hotel room Tuesday, police said.

In a news release, High Point police said the Street Crimes Unit found the drugs, a gun and ammunition after searching a hotel room at Travel Inn Express, 2429 W. Green Drive. Officers seized 9.75 grams of cocaine, 8.87 grams of methamphetamine, about 2 grams of marijuana, a stolen handgun and over 100 rounds of ammunition. 

Police said four people were arrested. 

Mary Harp, 26, of Thomasville was charged with multiple drug offenses, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of burglary tools. She was also served a criminal summons on a charge of second-degree trespassing. Shereceived a $50,000 secured bail. 

Dustin Moore, 36, of Thomasville was also charged with drug offenses, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of burglary tools, leading to a $100,000 secured bail. 

Angela Hulin, 45, of Trinity was charged with possession of methamphetamine and received a $5,000 secured bail, while Matthew Turner, 36, of Lexington was charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Turner received a $7,500 unsecured bail. 

