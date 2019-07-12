A Pfafftown man has been charged with sexual activity with a student at a Davidson County school following an investigation that originally began in 2009, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.
Jason Wesley Keller, 42, was arrested at his home in the 5800 block of Odenton Lane and was charged with 10 counts of sexual activity with a student, the result of incidents that occurred between August, 2008 and May, 2009, the sheriff's office said.
In June, 2019, the now-adult victim contacted the Criminal Investigations Division of the sheriff's office.
In 2009, the victim, who was then a student, was involved in an investigation concerning an alleged inappropriate relationship with a school administrator.
Keller was taken to the Davidson County Jail, and his bond was set at $1 million. He is scheduled to appear in Lexington Court on Aug. 12.