ARCHDALE — A suspect in an October armed robbery is in custody while a second suspect is still at large.
Christopher Demarcus Bethea, 42, of Valleydale Lane, Bennettsville, S.C., was charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon on Monday.
According to a press release, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office received a report of an armed robbery at the 311 Biz Center, 8843 U.S. 311, Archdale, at approximately 12:42 a.m. on Oct. 11.
Surveillance video showed two black males approach the counter and briefly speak to a store employee.
One of the suspects, who was wearing a red jacket, black hat, black pants and brown boots, could be seen displaying a firearm and pointing it at the employee.
During the incident, the other suspect, now identified as Bethea, who was wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants and white shoes, appeared to be blocking the view of the patrons to conceal the actions of the suspect in the red jacket.
After the contents of the registers were emptied, both suspects left the store on foot and walked west on US 311, possibly to a nearby vehicle.
During the investigation, detectives of the Randolph County Sheriff's Office, with the assistance of the Greensboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, identified Bethea as one of the suspects.
Subsequently, Bethea, who is currently being held in the Guilford County jail on similar charges from surrounding jurisdictions, was charged.
He was issued a $15,000 secured bond for the charges from Randolph County. Due to unrelated charges that are similar in nature to the Randolph charges, Bethea's total bond is $690,000 secured.
Bethea has been charged with the following crimes from other counties:
Richmond County: Failure to appear on a felony larceny of motor vehicle.
Anson County: Felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy robbery with dangerous weapon.
Moore County: Felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts felony second degree kidnapping.
Robeson County: Felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts felony second degree kidnapping, felony conspiracy robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Forsyth County: Felony common law robbery.
Guilford County: Conspiracy robbery with a dangerous weapon.
The identity of the second suspect in the red jacket is still unknown.
Anyone who has information regarding the crime or the identity of the additional suspect should contact Detective J.C. Akines with the Randolph County Sheriff's Office at (336) 318-6766 or Crime Stoppers at 336-672-7463.
©2019 The Courier-Tribune, Asheboro, N.C.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.