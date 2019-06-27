GRAHAM — A 49-year-old Rocky Mount man was arrested Wednesday in Mebane for allegedly soliciting a child for sexual acts.
A week earlier, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit began an investigation in reference to a minor being solicited by an adult for sexual acts, a sheriff's office news release stated.
On Wednesday, information was obtained that the man was traveling from Rocky Mount to a pre-determined location in Mebane to meet the minor.
Jason William Gray was arrested around 2:15 p.m. and charged with four counts of dissemination of obscene material to a minor, one count of solicitation of child by computer and appearing, and one count of indecent liberties with a minor. He was booked into the Alamance County Jail with bail set at $150,000.
Deputies with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit, Special Operations Division, Street Crimes Unit, and Homeland Security Investigations, assisted in apprehending Gray.
This case is ongoing and additional charges are possible. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alamance County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit.