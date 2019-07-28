Investigators are seeking leads in an armed robbery at a Reidsville convenience store early Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.
Two men with their faces covered robbed the Stop and Shop at 3531 U.S. 158 E. at about 3:45 a.m., according to the release. One of the two suspects was caught on surveillance video. Both men brandished a handgun and demanded money from a store employee before fleeing the area on foot.
Anyone with information about the incident or who can identify the suspects is asked to call the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.