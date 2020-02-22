Shantiequa Renea Woods

WENTWORTH — A Virginia woman is charged with abuse and murder in the death of her 3-month-old son who deputies said was injured Thursday while in Ruffin.

Shantiequa Renea Woods, 30, of 5 Garland St., in Danville, Va., is charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse in connection with the death of her son Isaiah Woods, the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The infant was taken to Danville Hospital in Virginia Thursday night where he died, deputies said.

Sheriff's investigators believe the infant suffered from blunt force trauma to his head and torso on Thursday while he and his mother were staying at 161 Aberdeen Road in Ruffin.

Woods is being held without bail in the Rockingham County jail.

