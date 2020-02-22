WENTWORTH — A Virginia woman is charged with abuse and murder in the death of her 3-month-old son who deputies said was injured Thursday while in Ruffin.
Shantiequa Renea Woods, 30, of 5 Garland St., in Danville, Va., is charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse in connection with the death of her son Isaiah Woods, the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The infant was taken to Danville Hospital in Virginia Thursday night where he died, deputies said.
Sheriff's investigators believe the infant suffered from blunt force trauma to his head and torso on Thursday while he and his mother were staying at 161 Aberdeen Road in Ruffin.
Woods is being held without bail in the Rockingham County jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.