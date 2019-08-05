A registered Rockingham County sex offender who was convicted of molesting a 12-year-old girl in Greensboro has repeatedly violated state law by performing magic tricks for children at a Winston-Salem restaurant, a Forsyth County prosecutor said in court Monday.
Kevin Daniel Pegram, 35, of Kimrake Lane in Madison, pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court to 10 counts of being unlawfully on premises. At the time of the offenses, he was on post-supervised release and wearing an ankle bracelet, according to prosecutors.
Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court consolidated the charges into four separate judgments as part of a plea arrangement. He ordered Pegram to serve a minimum of two years and eight months with a maximum of six years and four months in prison.
Pegram had previously been convicted on several charges of sexual exploitation of minors, indecent liberties and second-degree rape and was released from prison in 2015.
As a registered sex offender, Pegram is prohibited from going to places or living near places frequented by children, including schools and playgrounds.
Assistant District Attorney Lizmar Bosques said Pegram repeatedly violated that prohibition when he was performing as a magician under an alias during Family Fun Night at the Mario's Pizza restaurant on Cloverdale Avenue.
He was doing the same thing in Greensboro, Bosques said. On Feb. 9, 2018, a Guilford County sheriff's detective contacted the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office about Pegram. Detective Paulo Gargiulo of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office started investigating.
Gargiulo found that the Mario Pizza's restaurant on Cloverdale held a Family Fun night every week and saw an advertisement for it that included information about a magician who went by the name of "Angelo Colletie."
Gargiulo went to Family Fun night at the restaurant on Feb. 15, 2018, posing as a patron. He approached Pegram, who was using another alias, Kris Hoffman. Pegram told Gargiulo about his availability as a magician.
Bosques said that, eventually, Pegram was taken into custody by the Guilford County Sheriff's Office, and Gargiulo interviewed Pegram about the allegations against him in Winston-Salem.
Gargiulo obtained GPS data from Pegram's ankle bracelet to determine the days when Pegram performed at Mario's.
Chris Clifton, Pegram's attorney, said Pegram was never alone with children and that there are no allegations that he abused any of the children at Mario's. He asked Hall to accept the plea.
Indictments allege that Pegram performed at the restaurant from December 2017 through February 2018. He was not an employee at the restaurant, and a manager told investigators that the restaurant officials did not know anything about Pegram's sex offender status.
Pegram pleaded guilty last year to one count of being a sex offender at or near child premises, Maury Hubbard III, a Guilford County prosecutor, has previously said. Other charges were dismissed because video showed that he performed a restaurants in the main dining room that was not exclusive to children. The charge he pleaded guilty to involved allegations that he performed as a magician at a children's tent for an event thrown by a law firm, Hubbard said.
In 2005, a Guilford County couple sued Ham's restaurant, alleging that managers at the restaurant failed to screen Pegram. The couple said Pegram sexually assaulted their 12-year-old daughter repeatedly in a vehicle.
The lawsuit said Pegram performed as a magician at the restaurant. Pegram was accused of manipulating the girl into a relationship that included rape, abuse and assault. Pegram was criminally charged and later convicted.
Hall told Pegram that the crimes he pleaded guilty are "abhorrent to the people of North Carolina."
"Should you engage in this kind of conduct again, it is in the realm of possibility that you will spend the rest of your life in prison," he said.