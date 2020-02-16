Rockingham County deputies are asking the public for help with locating a Ruffin man accused of assault and kidnapping, according to a release from the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.
Terry Gray Overby, 43, of the 200 block of Kennon Road, has outstanding warrants in connection to a domestic felony assault and second-degree kidnapping that occurred at his residence between Thursday and Friday, according to the release.
Anyone who sees Overby or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.
