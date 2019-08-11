ASHEBORO — Police arrested a man accused of firing shots at the Rey Azteca Event Center early Sunday.
At 1:47 a.m., officers responded to reports of a man discharging a firearm at the event center at 1544 North Fayetteville St., Asheboro police said in a news release.
Officers received a description of the shooter from Randolph Communications and other individuals on the scene. At 1:59 a.m., the located a man laying in the woods near the event center armed with a .45 caliber handgun.
The man, identified as Gilberto Pulido Rivas, 37, of Robbins, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm by felon, going armed to the terror of the public, shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of cocaine, according to the release.
An individual at the scene sustained a small abrasion from a bullet grazing the person's arm.
Rivas is in the Randolph County Jail with a $1 million secured bond.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Asheboro police at 336-626-1300, Ext. 306, or Randolph County Crime Stoppers at 336-672-7463.