GREENSBORO — Anonymous donations have added another $1,825 to the reward for information in the 2018 slaying of a Greensboro couple.
Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers said the total award is now up to $3,825 for information in the deaths of Shaquanna Hudson, 34, and Jermaine Wilson.
They were found on May 2, 2018, by one of Hudson's friends, who had stopped by to check on Hudson after not being able to reach her by phone, according to a 911 call.
The friend found Hudson bleeding from the head at the front of the rental home she shared with Wilson at 2101 Finley St. Wilson was found dead in a back bedroom between a dresser and the bed. An autopsy report showed he died from a gunshot wound to the face.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or submit a tip online at www.ggcrimestop.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.