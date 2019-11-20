School bus (copy) (copy)
REIDSVILLE — A woman faces charges Wednesday after police said she drove into the back of a school bus. 

Ann Rose Similien, of Reidsville, faces charges of driving while license revoked, failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision and failure to stop for a stopped bus. 

Officers responded at 8 a.m. to the intersection of Racine Blvd and Northup Street police said Similien hit the school bus. 

No one was injured in the wreck, police said. 

