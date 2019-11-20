School bus (copy) (copy)
BH Media/

REIDSVILLE — A woman faces charges Wednesday after police said she drove into the back of a school bus. 

Ann Rose Similien of Reidsville is chargee with driving while license revoked, failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision and failure to stop for a stopped bus, police said in a news release. 

Officers responded at 8 a.m. to the intersection of Racine Boulevard and Northup Street to a report of a bus accident. 

No one was injured in the wreck, police said. 

