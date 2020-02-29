Curtis Watlington

Curtis Watlington

 Courtesy of Reidsville Police Department

REIDSVILLE — Police are looking for a Reidsville man in connection with a fatal shooting early today.

Police said in a news release that 23-year-old Curtis Tyrell Watlington faces a charge of second-degree murder in the death of his brother Derris Watlington. 

Officers responded about 12:10 a.m. Saturday to the 500 block of Warriner Street for a shooting and found an injured Derris Watlington, also of Reidsville. Police said he died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Police said Curtis Watlington was last seen driving a Kia Spectra, with N.C. registration ZVN-9635, and he could be in the Greensboro area.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Investigator Menard at 336-347-2305 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

