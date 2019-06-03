Updated at 2:15 p.m.
WENTWORTH — Court records have identified a man who police say J'mes Troxler shot at, but did not injure during a shooting at Klyce Street Manor apartments in Eden Sunday night.
Erik Broadnax, 28, of 817 Klyce Street Apt. 2A, was assaulted with a 9 mm handgun by Troxler, court records state.
EDEN — A Reidsville man was arrested and charged in the shooting death of a 25-year-old Ridgeway, Virginia, woman Sunday night at Klyce Street Manor apartments.
Police charged J’mes Eric Troxler, 23, in the death of Shaquille Antionette Madison, who was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound around 9 p.m.
Charged with one count of first-degree murder in Madison’s killing, Troxler was also charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill for firing at a second person who did not sustain injuries, according to Eden Police spokesman Lt. David Lamberth.
Troxler is being held without bail at the Rockingham County Jail in Wentworth and is scheduled to make his initial court appearance June 12 in Rockingham County District Court.