WENTWORTH — A Reidsville man is charged with statutory rape of a child and sex offense with a child under 15.

Raheem Omar Lynn, 27, of 954 Jennifer Court, Apt. D, Reidsville, was arrested Friday, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff's Office news release.

He was placed in the Rockingham County Jail with bail set at $250,000. His next court date is Oct. 22.

This investigation is ongoing

