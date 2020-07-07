A 21-year-old man is accused of kidnapping an acquaintance and demanding $800 via an electronic money app from her mother, according to a news release from the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.
Morris Raquan Dabbs of the 1100 block of Greenwich Road in Reidsville is charged with first-degree-kidnapping, the sheriff's office said in the release.
Investigators were called about 10:30 p.m. Monday to the home of the victim's mother. She told deputies that her 18-year-old daughter, Harley Breez Williams, had contacted her and said she had been kidnapped by Dabbs, the sheriff's office said.
Williams told her mother that Dabbs had a knife and that her mother needed to put $800 in an electronic money app or he would harm her, according to the release.
Working with Reidsville and Greensboro police, Dabbs and Williams were found in a vehicle in the parking lot of Sheetz on the U.S. 29 Bypass inside Guilford County. Williams was not physically harmed, authorities said.
Dabbs was arrested and placed in the Rockingham County Jail under $500,000 secured bail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.