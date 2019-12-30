GREENSBORO — A city official wants answers to what is driving violent crimes after Greensboro tied its record for killings in a single year by mid-December.
"What's missing from the community that allows it to be so open to violent crimes?" asked Assistant City Manager Trey Davis.
Just hours after Davis posed the question, 18-year-old Tymier Starks was shot and killed on South Holden Road bringing the city's homicide total to 44. The number of killings in a single year has only reached that threshold once before, in 2017, when Davis was commander of the police department's criminal investigation division.
"We've got to figure out how to change our culture, give people life skills — the decision-making skills to be able to cope with not only situations, whether it be disagreements, disputes, other acts of violence, whatever it might be, the situations that lead people to homicidal thoughts.
"How do we de-escalate that?"
It's the same question Greensboro police ask while trying to solve the city's homicides.
"We have to come up with something to address the underlying factors that lead someone to believe that picking up a gun is the right way to handle violence," Deputy Police Chief Mike Richey said.
The 44 killings include a woman shot outside her job by her estranged husband, who then killed himself.
A 14-year-old boy was shot in a park.
A high school student was killed at a party.
A hotel worker was beaten to death during a robbery at Rodeway Inn and Suites.
A woman died after an SUV plowed into a crowd of people outside a gas station following an argument.
In the latest killing, Richey stood on South Holden Road watching officers investigate.
He said that in Greensboro, gangs, drugs and domestic violence all played factors in this year's homicides, but described robberies as the No. 1 factor.
"In the last three years violence in the middle region of North Carolina has grown tremendously," Richey said.
Locally, High Point investigated 16 killings this year and Guilford County Sheriff's Office investigated four, bringing the county's total to 64.
Richey said the Greensboro Police Department is working with neighboring law enforcement agencies to find commonalities in violent crimes.
Greensboro police knew the crime statistics weren't looking good for 2019 as far back as May when Chief Wayne Scott, who retires on Jan. 31, announced ways he planned to address the violence.
Richey said since then police have collected more than 1,000 handguns and rifles used in violent crimes.
“That’s not good news,” he said. “It’s good news that we have taken that many guns off (the streets), but it’s bad news that there’s that many guns out on our streets right now.”
He said officers have an increased focus on deterring those known to be involved in crimes.
The city, Richey said, is also partnering with community organizations, through a city initiative, to help find jobs and housing for people in need.
Davis is also looking for ways to do that as assistant city manager.
He said a killing earlier in December left him shaken after he visited an affected family for the first time as "a public servant" instead of as an officer. Instead of trying to investigate the crime, Davis said, he got to focus in on the human side of the crime. He watched the family come together and saw how they grieved.
And that made his passion to fix the problem even more real, he said.
Davis has been looking for ways to fix the problems facing high-crime areas. This summer the city plans to launch a program that would help youth work summer jobs.
"Somewhere in the equation that contributes to a person turning to a life of crime is money and access to resources," Davis said. "One thing that we can change is gainful employment."
Davis said studies show that getting youth employed early helps them build life skills and learn to cope with conflict.
"I'm hoping this will bring a more holistic approach to our communities that are experiencing violence," Davis said.
He's also looking at how the city can support Camp Hope, a program run by the Family Justice Center that brings together families who have experienced trauma and domestic violence.
And then there's Cure Violence.
"It is a new, out-of-the-box idea for our city to allow the community to be directly involved in the crime issues taking place in our neighborhoods," Davis said.
But Davis said city officials can't stop there and he needs to find more answers.
"People who are outside of these communities oftentimes will talk about what they see from an outward perspective, but what is happening inside?" Davis asked.
