GREENSBORO — A third man has been charged in the June 11 deadly shooting of a woman at a motel.
Jalen Dre-Quan Austin, 25, of Greensboro, was arrested Wednesday on warrants for first-degree murder, attempted robbery with dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to a police news release.
He, and two others, are charged in connection to the death of 30-year-old Mamie Yvonne Martin at the Cavalier Inn at 312 W. JJ Drive. Officers responded to a shooting call about 5:10 p.m. on June 11 at the motel and found Martin with gunshot wounds. She later died at a local hospital from her injuries.
The State Bureau of Investigation assisted Greensboro police in apprehending Austin.
The other two men also facing the same charges as Austin are 30-year-old Paul Mykie Gilmore, and 18-year-old Leon Mandell Brimley.