ASHEBORO — Randolph County deputies are looking for a Charlotte man in connection with an Oct. 17 shooting that left a local woman dead.
Elin Novel Mejia, 35, faces felony charges of murder and first-degree kidnapping, the sheriff's office said in a news release. His last known address is 9049 Arborgate Drive, Apt. B.
Authorities said Mejia should be considered armed and dangerous.
He is wanted in connection with the death of 44-year-old Soledad Ortiz, who was found shot to death near the Lake Lucas bridge on Old Lexington Road northwest of Asheboro.
In late October, officials arrested Juan Carlos Matomoros-Godoy, 25, of Middlesex, in connection with the fatal shooting. He is being held in the Randolph County Jail without bail on a charge of first-degree murder.
Anyone with information on Mejia is asked to contact the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 336-318-6699 or Randolph County Crime Stoppers at 336-672- 7463.
