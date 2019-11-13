ASHEBORO — A Seagrove man who was charged in October with 27 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor is facing new charges.
The new charges are felony indecent liberties with a child under 16 and felony statutory rape of a child 15 years or younger, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.
Dewayne Allen Alton Payne, 31, of Needhams Trail, Seagrove, had an additional $500,000 bail added to the initial $40,000 for the previous charges. His next court appearance is Thursday.
Payne was arrested Oct. 10 and served the warrant for 27 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.