ASHEBORO — A Seagrove man who was charged in October with 27 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor is facing new charges.

The new charges are felony indecent liberties with a child under 16 and felony statutory rape of a child 15 years or younger, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

Dewayne Allen Alton Payne, 31, of Needhams Trail, Seagrove, had an additional $500,000 bail added to the initial $40,000 for the previous charges. His next court appearance is Thursday.

Payne was arrested Oct. 10 and served the warrant for 27 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

