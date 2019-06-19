ASHEBORO — An assault on a jail inmate has resulted in charges for four others, according to a press release.
On June 13, an assault was investigated that occurred at the Randolph County Detention Center. Four men tied sheets together and placed them around another inmate and started pulling on the sheets, which resulted in choking.
They took the inmate's left hand and bent his arm and hand backwards around a column and stole a wedding band off of the left hand.
The victim reported the incident to staff the following morning after he was again assaulted by one of the men. The ring was recovered.
Following an investigation of the incident, Timothy Wayne Harris Jr., 30, of 110 East Ave., Seagrove, was charged with felony assault by strangulation, felony larceny from a person, and misdemeanor assault and battery. He was given a $10,000 additional secured bond and a first appearance was set for June 17 in Randolph County District Court.
Isaac Martin Dove, 22, of 522 Julian Ave., Archdale, was charged with felony assault by strangulation and felony larceny from a person. He was given a $10,000 additional secured bond and a first appearance was set for June 17 in Randolph County District Court.
Devin McLaurin Owens, 22, of 885 Freedom Trail, Asheboro, was charged with felony assault by strangulation and felony larceny from a person. He was given a $25,000 additional secured bond and a first appearance was set for June 17 in Randolph County District Court.
Michael Sesar Fiscal, 32, of 316 Humble Hollow Drive, Asheboro, was charged with felony assault by strangulation and felony larceny from a person. He was given a $10,000 additional secured bond and a first appearance was set for June 17 in Randolph County District Court.
