ASHEBORO — A Greensboro man and woman were arrested on various charges Tuesday after Randolph County Sheriff's deputies were called to a business parking lot in Trinity about a possible overdose.
Upon arrival to the location of the call on Finch Farm Road, a deputy encountered the man and woman, a sheriff's office news release stated. The woman was identified as Brandy Leonard Hill, 27, of 1825 Greensboro St. Ext., Greensboro. The man originally gave a false name but was identified by the deputy as 33-year-old Denirious Marques Marsh, of the same address. Communications advised the N.C. registration plate displayed on the vehicle had been reported as stolen from Greensboro and that both people had outstanding orders for arrest.
Both were charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle. Hill was also charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Her arrest order was for failure to appear on a misdemeanor larceny charge.
Marsh was also charged with misdemeanor resisting a public officer. His arrest order was for failure to appear on a charge of driving while license revoked-not impaired.
Both were placed in the Randolph County jail. Hill's bail was set at $25,500, and Marsh's at $26,000.