RAMSEUR — Two Ramseur men have been charged with stealing items from a church.

On Nov. 25, Randolph County Sheriff's deputies responded to Deep River Baptist Church at 4095 Deep River Church Road, according to a sheriff's office newws release. A break-in had occurred Nov. 24 and several items were reported missing.

On Wednesday, deputies responded to the Walt Brown Road area in reference to a burglary of an outbuilding where a generator was missing.

During the outbuilding investigation, deputies developed two suspects in the incident.

Jacob Tyler Murphy, 20, and Ronald Lee Cantley, 19, both of 5544 N.C. 22/42, were arrested at their residence Wednesday night, according to the sheriff's office. Items taken from the church were recovered.

Both are charged with felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony break and enter place of worship, felony larceny, felony obtaining property by false pretense, felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, and two counts of misdemeanor possession of stolen property.

Both were placed in the Randolph County Jail with bail set at $17,500 each.

