Nearly 7,000 pounds of marijuana earmarked for the Hickory region was seized at the United States/Mexico border and four men were arrested, including one being held in Guilford County,.
The seizure and arrests are the result of a six-month-long investigation involving the Catawba County Sheriff's Office, as well as other local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.
Also seized were 18 kilograms (about 40 pounds) of cocaine and more than $200,000 in cash. The cocaine and cash were grabbed by law officers in Hickory and Alexander County, according to a press release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.
Jose Garcia, 31, Juan Olmos, 46, and Michael Proffitt, 36, were arrested on Oct. 25 and are charged with conspiracy to traffic in cocaine and trafficking in cocaine. They are being held at the Catawba County Detention Center.
Crispin Fair, 50, has been charged with trafficking in heroin and is being held in Guilford County.
“Working in partnership with local, state and federal agencies has resulted in keeping thousands of pounds of narcotics off our streets,” Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown said. “My office will continue these partnerships as we all work together to remove drug dealers from our communities”.
The bonds for Garcia, Olmos and Proffitt were set at $700,000, $500,000 and $100,000 respectively, according to the release. Garcia was found to be in the United States illegally. Immigration Customs Enforcement is investigating.
Other agencies involved in the arrests included Homeland Security, U.S. Customs, the State Bureau of Investigation, sheriff's offices in Alexander, Lincoln and Burke counties and police departments in Newton, Long View, Hickory and Greensboro.
