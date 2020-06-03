BURLINGTON — Police are searching for two suspects after a man with multiple gunshot wounds arrived at an urgent care facility in Burlington today.
In a news release, Burlington Police said Justin Paul Pegram, 23, of Madison walked into the Urgent Care located at 1713 South Church Street about 11:30 a.m.
Police said Pegram suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and was transported by Alamance County EMS from Urgent Care to Moses Cone Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Pegram reportedly told police he was shot by two unknown men in the 1100 block of Attica Street.
Officers then responded to Attica Street and secured a residence where the shooting most likely occurred, according to the news release.
Police said they believe Pegram was the intended target.
The Burlington Police Department asks anyone with information to call 336-229-3500. In order to remain anonymous, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or use the app P3 Tips.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.