BURLINGTON — Police are searching for two men who robbed a cashier at gunpoint.
The Alamance County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that the Sandy Cross Citgo at 2073 N. N.C. 49 in Burlington was robbed at 12:02 a.m. Monday.
Two men tied the cashier's arms behind his back with a shoestring before taking the cashier's cell phone and an undisclosed amount of money from the register and putting it inside a red duffel bag.
One suspect was wearing a grey hoodie and carrying a 1911-style handgun with an extended magazine.
The second man was carrying a pump-action shotgun with an external choke.
The men struck the cashier in the head with both weapons causing the magazine to come off and the spring to come out of one of the guns. Both were recovered by deputies.
The suspects left on foot heading north.
Deputies found a cell phone on Mebane Rogers Road at Donelson Way.
Anyone with information about the robbery can call the Alamance County Sheriff's Office at 336-570-6300 or 911.
