Update 2:51 p.m.

GREENSBORO — Police are now investigating a shooting this morning as a homicide after the victim died.

Police said 24-year-old Darien Antonio McIntyre, who was found shot earlier today on North O. Henry Boulevard, had died.

GREENSBORO — One person injured in a shooting was found in the 3200 block of North O. Henry Boulevard early this morning, police said in a news release.

About 2:30 a.m., police said officers were investigating an aggravated assault in the 3200 block of North O. Henry Boulevard and found one person with injuries.

No further details were available.

Anyone with information can contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

