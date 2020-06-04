GREENSBORO — Police say pepper spray was used to control crowds over the weekend, but not tear gas.
"We did not use tear gas at anytime throughout the weekend," Glenn said in an email Thursday morning.
Other than crowd control techniques, pepper spray was the only other thing officers used to disperse crowds that were throwing rocks and other objects at police, Glenn said.
According to Glenn, the police department has several ways to dispense pepper spray, including pepper spray pellets, and it is only used in situations by officers who are trained to use those tools.
