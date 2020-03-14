REIDSVILLE - A 29-year-old Reidsville man is charged with first-degree murder after police say he fatally shot another man early Saturday.
Police arrested Christopher Deshawn Jumper in connection with the death of Jeffery Chazz Dickerson, according to a news release from the Reidsville Police Department.
Police found Dickerson with gunshot wounds when they responded to a shooting call just after 2 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of South Scales Street, the release said. Dickerson died from his injuries at a local hospital.
Authorities ask anyone with any information about the shooting to call Investigator Haley at 336-347-2341 or anonymously call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.
