REIDSVILLE - A 29-year-old Reidsville man is charged with first-degree murder after police say he fatally shot another man early Saturday.

Police arrested Christopher Deshawn Jumper in connection with the death of Jeffery Chazz Dickerson, according to a news release from the Reidsville Police Department.

Police found Dickerson with gunshot wounds when they responded to a shooting call just after 2 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of South Scales Street, the release said. Dickerson died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Authorities ask anyone with any information about the shooting to call Investigator Haley at 336-347-2341 or anonymously call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

