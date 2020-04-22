police lights.jpg
GRAHAM - Police investigating how three people were fatally shot Saturday morning have determined it was a murder-suicide.

Officers say Edward Thomas, 66, of Burlington, shot and killed Susan Thomas, 65, who lived in the home at 1506 Broadway Drive, and Douglas Sheets, 69, of King, before shooting himself, according to a news release from the Graham Police Department.

Police believe the motive was domestic-related, the news release said.

