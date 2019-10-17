GREENSBORO — Police said Thursday that a man dropped an abducted toddler off at a Greensboro church and then made arrangements to bring the woman accused of kidnapping her to investigators.
N’denezsia Lancaster, 22, of Greensboro is charged with first-degree kidnapping of 3-year-old Ahlora Lindiment and second-degree kidnapping of a 2-year-old girl.
Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn did not have the name of the man but said police do not expect him to face any charges.
“I think he met her the same day as the abduction,” Glenn said. “Then after he recognized her (from surveillance photos) and was aware of what happened ... he dropped the kid off at the church.”
Police had spent more than 25 hours searching for Ahlora when she was found Thursday night at Words of Faith Christian Center on Dillard Street, about 6 miles from where she had been taken.
Lancaster was brought to the police department Saturday morning.
“At the end of the day, the most important thing is she was returned and we can hold someone accountable,” Glenn said. “This is absolutely the way we hope these things get resolved.”
Police learned about Ahlora’s disappearance on Oct. 9 after her siblings ran from the playground into their apartment at Claremont Courts Apartments to tell their uncle a woman grabbed their sister.
When he got to the merry-go-round where Ahlora was playing, she and the woman were gone.
The day after the kidnapping, police released still images of Lancaster from surveillance videos at the park and a nearby Dollar General and named her as a suspect.
It wasn’t until news of Ahlora’s abduction became public that police learned a second toddler had been grabbed at the same playground on the same day but returned.
Lancaster also is charged in connection with an assault on a man involving a box cutter.
She remains in the Guilford County jail with bail set at more than $1 million.
