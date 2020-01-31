BURLINGTON — A 16-year-old boy died at the scene of a shooting where another man was wounded Thursday night, police said earlier today.
Authorities have not released the name of the teenager, who they said lived in Burlington. Torrance Daye Jr., 21, also of Burlington, was treated at Moses Cone Hospital and released, according to a news release from the Burlington Police Department.
Police said they were dispatched at 9:21 p.m. to the 100 block of East Holt Street in reference to a shooting. Information about a possible suspect was not released as of this morning.
Anyone with information is asked to call Burlington police at 336-229-3500 or call Alamance County-Wide Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100. Tips provided through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.
