BURLINGTON - A 45-year-old man who threatened a woman's life Saturday is behind bars on multiple charges, authorities said.
Deputies were dispatched just before 6 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 400 block of Mitchell Street in regard to a possible hostage situation, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.
A woman was being held against her will by Sean Harrison Hudson, who threatened her with a glass bottle, deputies said. The warrant for Hudson's arrest stated he told the woman she "only had a few minutes to live" and tried to prevent her from calling 911.
Deputies set up a perimeter and were able to get the woman out of the house. After communicating with Hudson to come out of the house, deputies entered his home and took him into custody.
Hudson is charged with second degree kidnapping, a felony; and communicating threats, assault on a female, and interfering with emergency communications, all misdemeanors, deputies said. His bond is $20,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.