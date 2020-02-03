Hudson,Sean 2-3-20.BMP

Sean Harrison Hudson

 Alamance County Sheriff's Office

BURLINGTON - A 45-year-old man who threatened a woman's life Saturday is behind bars on multiple charges, authorities said.

Deputies were dispatched just before 6 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 400 block of Mitchell Street in regard to a possible hostage situation, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

A woman was being held against her will by Sean Harrison Hudson, who threatened her with a glass bottle, deputies said. The warrant for Hudson's arrest stated he told the woman she "only had a few minutes to live" and tried to prevent her from calling 911.

Deputies set up a perimeter and were able to get the woman out of the house. After communicating with Hudson to come out of the house, deputies entered his home and took him into custody.

Hudson is charged with second degree kidnapping, a felony; and communicating threats, assault on a female, and interfering with emergency communications, all misdemeanors, deputies said. His bond is $20,000.

Recommended for you

Load comments